Tue, 09 October 2018 at 5:18 pm

Chris Martin Goes Shirtless While Surfing in Malibu!

Chris Martin Goes Shirtless While Surfing in Malibu!

Chris Martin puts his hot body on display while walking to the beach with a friend on Tuesday (October 9) in Malibu, Calif.

The 41-year-old Coldplay singer is an avid surfer and is often spotted hitting the waves in Malibu.

Over the weekend, Chris and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson had a party at his Malibu home and it was at first speculated that they were having a gender reveal party for their baby.

We are able to confirm that Dakota is not actually pregnant and the party was just a belated birthday party for the actress.
Photos: BackGrid USA
