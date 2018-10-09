Cobie Smulders & Taran Killam Are a Cute Couple at AMAs 2018

Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam pose together while attending the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Taran presented during the show with his Single Parents co-star Leighton Meester. They presented the Favorite Male Artist – Country award to Kane Brown.

John Stamos also was at the show and he walked the red carpet wearing a Jonas Brothers t-shirt.

FYI: Cobie is wearing a Vivetta dress and a Roger Vivier clutch.

