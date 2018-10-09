Constance Wu Joins Leighton Meester & Busy Philipps at American Music Awards 2018!

Constance Wu has arrived!

The 36-year-old Crazy Rich Asians star sparkles in a mini-dress as she steps out for the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Constance Wu

Also stepping out for the awards show included fellow actresses Leighton Meester and Busy Philipps.

All three ladies are set to present during the awards show tonight.

FYI: Busy is wearing a Michael Kors outfit and Irene Neuwirth jewelry. Leighton is wearing a Sonia Rykiel gown, Gianvito Rossi shoes, and Messika jewelry. Constance is wearing a No. 21 dress, Ming Ray ring, D’Orazio jewelry, and Stuart Weitzman sandals.

