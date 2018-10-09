Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Not Pregnant with Chris Martin's Baby Amid Reports of a Gender Reveal Party

Taylor Swift's Political Instagram Post Had Huge Impact on Voter Registration

Behati Prinsloo Makes a Big Announcement About Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 11:32 am

Did Caitlyn Jenner Vote for Donald Trump?

  • Caitlyn Jenner actually didn’t vote for Donald Trump, according to this person close to her – TMZ
  • Exciting news for these CW shows – Just Jared Jr
  • There’s another Riverdale couple – Lainey Gossip
  • Taylor Swift made a huge impact – TooFab
  • Are any of these Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds rumors true!? – Gossip Cop
  • Connie Britton is back! – Popsugar
  • Wow, listen to Camila Cabello‘s brand new song – Just Jared Jr
