2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 10:33 pm

Dua Lipa Performs 'One Kiss' & 'Electricity' on American Music Awards 2018!

Dua Lipa Performs 'One Kiss' & 'Electricity' on American Music Awards 2018!

Dua Lipa is heating up the stage with a performance of “Electricity” at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dua Lipa

The hot track, a collaboration with Diplo and Mark Ronson, was released in September.

Dua also performed part of her global smash hit with Calvin Harris, “One Kiss.”

“Early-ish night. earlier than usual. excited for tomorrow as we’re bringing electricity back but better… we’ll just call her electra ⚡️💙,” Dua wrote on her Instagram before the performance.

Watch Dua perform “One Kiss” and “Electricity” below!
Photos: Getty Images
2018 American Music Awards, American Music Awards, Dua Lipa

