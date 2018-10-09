Dua Lipa Performs 'One Kiss' & 'Electricity' on American Music Awards 2018!

Dua Lipa is heating up the stage with a performance of “Electricity” at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dua Lipa

The hot track, a collaboration with Diplo and Mark Ronson, was released in September.

Dua also performed part of her global smash hit with Calvin Harris, “One Kiss.”

“Early-ish night. earlier than usual. excited for tomorrow as we’re bringing electricity back but better… we’ll just call her electra ⚡️💙,” Dua wrote on her Instagram before the performance.

Watch Dua perform “One Kiss” and “Electricity” below!