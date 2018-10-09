Top Stories
2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 9:26 pm

Ella Mai Performs 'Boo'd Up' Live at American Music Awards 2018 (Video)

Ella Mai Performs 'Boo'd Up' Live at American Music Awards 2018 (Video)

Ella Mai gets up close and personal with the fans while performing at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old singer rocked the stage for her first performance at the awards show!

Khalid, who makes a cameo in the “Boo’d Up” music video, was seen dancing to the song in the audience during the performance.

Ella is nominated for two awards tonight, Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B and Favorite Song – Soul/R&B. See pics of her on the red carpet!

Just Jared on Facebook
ella mai performance amas 2018 01
ella mai performance amas 2018 02
ella mai performance amas 2018 03
ella mai performance amas 2018 04
ella mai performance amas 2018 05
ella mai performance amas 2018 06
ella mai performance amas 2018 07
ella mai performance amas 2018 08
ella mai performance amas 2018 09
ella mai performance amas 2018 10
ella mai performance amas 2018 11
ella mai performance amas 2018 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 American Music Awards, American Music Awards, Ella Mai

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump says he likes Taylor Swift less after her political post - TMZ
  • Bella Hadid got birthday wishes from boyfriend The Weeknd - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner said yes to everything on The Ellen Show - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Troian Bellisario welcomes baby girl with husband Patrick J. Adams - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx moving into a $56 Million NYC penthouse? - Gossip Cop