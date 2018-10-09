Ella Mai Performs 'Boo'd Up' Live at American Music Awards 2018 (Video)

Ella Mai gets up close and personal with the fans while performing at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old singer rocked the stage for her first performance at the awards show!

Khalid, who makes a cameo in the “Boo’d Up” music video, was seen dancing to the song in the audience during the performance.

Ella is nominated for two awards tonight, Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B and Favorite Song – Soul/R&B. See pics of her on the red carpet!