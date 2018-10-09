Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Not Pregnant with Chris Martin's Baby Amid Reports of a Gender Reveal Party

Dakota Johnson Not Pregnant with Chris Martin's Baby Amid Reports of a Gender Reveal Party

Ben Affleck Vacations with Shauna Sexton After Completing Rehab Stay - See the Photos!

Ben Affleck Vacations with Shauna Sexton After Completing Rehab Stay - See the Photos!

Princess Eugenie's Wedding Guest List: Which Celebrities Will Attend This Weekend's Royal Wedding?

Princess Eugenie's Wedding Guest List: Which Celebrities Will Attend This Weekend's Royal Wedding?

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 3:00 am

Ellie Kemper Meets With Lucky Fans at 'My Squirrel Days' Book Signing!

Ellie Kemper Meets With Lucky Fans at 'My Squirrel Days' Book Signing!

Ellie Kemper was all smiles while sharing her new book My Squirrel Days!

The 38-year-old actress stepped out for a book signing on Monday (October 8) at Barnes & Noble Union Square in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ellie Kemper

Ellie looked cheery in a bright yellow dress paired with a leather jacket as she posed for photos with the book.

Ellie‘s book is a collection of essays about her journey from being a naive Midwestern girl to Hollywood semi-celebrity to an outrageously reasonable New Yorker.

My Squirrel Days is available now.
Just Jared on Facebook
ellie kemper book signing barnes noble 01
ellie kemper book signing barnes noble 02
ellie kemper book signing barnes noble 03
ellie kemper book signing barnes noble 04
ellie kemper book signing barnes noble 05
ellie kemper book signing barnes noble 06
ellie kemper book signing barnes noble 07

Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Ellie Kemper

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump says he likes Taylor Swift less after her political post - TMZ
  • Bella Hadid got birthday wishes from boyfriend The Weeknd - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner said yes to everything on The Ellen Show - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Troian Bellisario welcomes baby girl with husband Patrick J. Adams - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx moving into a $56 Million NYC penthouse? - Gossip Cop