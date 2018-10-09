Ellie Kemper Meets With Lucky Fans at 'My Squirrel Days' Book Signing!

Ellie Kemper was all smiles while sharing her new book My Squirrel Days!

The 38-year-old actress stepped out for a book signing on Monday (October 8) at Barnes & Noble Union Square in New York City.

Ellie looked cheery in a bright yellow dress paired with a leather jacket as she posed for photos with the book.

Ellie‘s book is a collection of essays about her journey from being a naive Midwestern girl to Hollywood semi-celebrity to an outrageously reasonable New Yorker.

My Squirrel Days is available now.