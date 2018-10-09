Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Emma Watson has started filming the upcoming Little Women remake!

The 28-year-old actress was seen in full costume walking to her location on the set of the movie on Sunday (October 7) in Boston, Mass.

Emma is playing the role of Meg March in the Greta Gerwig-directed movie. Saoirse Ronan will play Jo, Florence Pugh will play Amy, Timothée Chalamet will play Laurie, Laura Dern will play Marmie, and Meryl Streep will play Aunt March.

The film is currently set to be released on Christmas in 2019.

