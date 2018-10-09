Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Top Stories
Tue, 09 October 2018 at 12:03 pm

Emma Watson has started filming the upcoming Little Women remake!

The 28-year-old actress was seen in full costume walking to her location on the set of the movie on Sunday (October 7) in Boston, Mass.

Emma is playing the role of Meg March in the Greta Gerwig-directed movie. Saoirse Ronan will play Jo, Florence Pugh will play Amy, Timothée Chalamet will play Laurie, Laura Dern will play Marmie, and Meryl Streep will play Aunt March.

The film is currently set to be released on Christmas in 2019.

Check out all the first photos from the set…
emma watson little women set 01
emma watson little women set 02
emma watson little women set 03
emma watson little women set 04
emma watson little women set 05
emma watson little women set 06
emma watson little women set 07
emma watson little women set 08
emma watson little women set 09
emma watson little women set 10
emma watson little women set 11
emma watson little women set 12
emma watson little women set 13
emma watson little women set 14
emma watson little women set 15
emma watson little women set 16
emma watson little women set 17
emma watson little women set 18
emma watson little women set 19
emma watson little women set 20
emma watson little women set 21
emma watson little women set 22
emma watson little women set 23
emma watson little women set 24
emma watson little women set 25
emma watson little women set 26

Photos: Backgrid
