Gillian Anderson Delivers Antarctic Sanctuary Petition to UK Government!

Gillian Anderson takes part in a photo call outside of the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, King Charles Street on Tuesday (October 09 in London, England.

The 50-year-old Sex Education star helped Greenpeace hand a petition of over 300,00 signatures calling for the government to support a Antarctic Ocean Sanctuary.

“Today I delivered @Greenpeace’s global petition to the UK Government, calling for a new Antarctic Ocean Sanctuary,” Gillian tweeted. “In just a couple of weeks, governments will meet to discuss the Antarctic. Tell them to do the right thing at http://protectantarctic.org #ProtectAntarctic”

Greenpeace is calling for a 1.8 million square kilometre ocean sanctuary, which would be a safe haven to wildlife including penguins, whales and seals, to be created at a meeting of governments in Tasmania later this month