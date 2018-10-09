Top Stories
Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Behati Prinsloo Makes a Big Announcement About Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 3:32 pm

Gillian Anderson Delivers Antarctic Sanctuary Petition to UK Government!

Gillian Anderson takes part in a photo call outside of the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, King Charles Street on Tuesday (October 09 in London, England.

The 50-year-old Sex Education star helped Greenpeace hand a petition of over 300,00 signatures calling for the government to support a Antarctic Ocean Sanctuary.

“Today I delivered @Greenpeace’s global petition to the UK Government, calling for a new Antarctic Ocean Sanctuary,” Gillian tweeted. “In just a couple of weeks, governments will meet to discuss the Antarctic. Tell them to do the right thing at http://protectantarctic.org #ProtectAntarctic”

Greenpeace is calling for a 1.8 million square kilometre ocean sanctuary, which would be a safe haven to wildlife including penguins, whales and seals, to be created at a meeting of governments in Tasmania later this month
