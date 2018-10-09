Halsey & G-Eazy Pair Up at American Music Awards 2018!

Halsey and G-Eazy make a stylish couple on the red carpet together at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Halsey

Halsey will be performing “Eastside” alongside Benny Blanco and Khalid during the ceremony. She recently released a new single, called “Without Me.”

The host of this year’s show is Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross, whose mom Diana Ross is a six-time AMA winner. Make sure to watch the show at 8/7c on ABC!

FYI: Halsey is wearing a Redemption dress and Rene Caovilla shoes.