Top Stories
2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 8:22 pm

Halsey & G-Eazy Pair Up at American Music Awards 2018!

Halsey & G-Eazy Pair Up at American Music Awards 2018!

Halsey and G-Eazy make a stylish couple on the red carpet together at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Halsey

Halsey will be performing “Eastside” alongside Benny Blanco and Khalid during the ceremony. She recently released a new single, called “Without Me.”

The host of this year’s show is Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross, whose mom Diana Ross is a six-time AMA winner. Make sure to watch the show at 8/7c on ABC!

FYI: Halsey is wearing a Redemption dress and Rene Caovilla shoes.
Just Jared on Facebook
halsey g eazy american music awards 2018 01
halsey g eazy american music awards 2018 02
halsey g eazy american music awards 2018 03
halsey g eazy american music awards 2018 04
halsey g eazy american music awards 2018 05
halsey g eazy american music awards 2018 06
halsey g eazy american music awards 2018 07
halsey g eazy american music awards 2018 08

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2018 American Music Awards, American Music Awards, G-Eazy, Halsey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump says he likes Taylor Swift less after her political post - TMZ
  • Bella Hadid got birthday wishes from boyfriend The Weeknd - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner said yes to everything on The Ellen Show - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Troian Bellisario welcomes baby girl with husband Patrick J. Adams - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx moving into a $56 Million NYC penthouse? - Gossip Cop