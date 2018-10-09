Halsey, Khalid & Benny Blanco Perform 'Eastside' on American Music Awards 2018 - Watch!

Halsey, Khalid and Benny Blanco brought “Eastside” to life on stage at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Halsey

Khalid is nominated for New Artist of the Year. and won for Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist. He’s also nominated for Favorite Soul/R&B Album and Favorite Soul/R&B Song.

“Eastside,” which was released in July, is Benny‘s debut single, and has entered the Top 30 of the Billboard Hot 100.

Watch the performance of “Eastside” below!