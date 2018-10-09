Top Stories
2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 10:05 pm

Halsey, Khalid & Benny Blanco Perform 'Eastside' on American Music Awards 2018 - Watch!

Halsey, Khalid and Benny Blanco brought “Eastside” to life on stage at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Khalid is nominated for New Artist of the Year. and won for Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist. He’s also nominated for Favorite Soul/R&B Album and Favorite Soul/R&B Song.

“Eastside,” which was released in July, is Benny‘s debut single, and has entered the Top 30 of the Billboard Hot 100.

Watch the performance of “Eastside” below!
Photos: Getty Images
