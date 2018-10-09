Halsey, Khalid & Benny Blanco Perform 'Eastside' on American Music Awards 2018 - Watch!
Halsey, Khalid and Benny Blanco brought “Eastside” to life on stage at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Khalid is nominated for New Artist of the Year. and won for Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist. He’s also nominated for Favorite Soul/R&B Album and Favorite Soul/R&B Song.
“Eastside,” which was released in July, is Benny‘s debut single, and has entered the Top 30 of the Billboard Hot 100.
Watch the performance of “Eastside” below!