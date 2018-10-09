Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Not Pregnant with Chris Martin's Baby Amid Reports of a Gender Reveal Party

Taylor Swift's Political Instagram Post Had Huge Impact on Voter Registration

Behati Prinsloo Makes a Big Announcement About Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 11:20 am

Halsey's Suggestion for a Target Run Made G-Eazy Shudder!

Halsey's Suggestion for a Target Run Made G-Eazy Shudder!

Halsey and G-Eazy cuddle close while outside of Il Pastaio after their dinner date on Monday (October 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 24-year-old singer and 29-year-old rapper were out with a group of pals that evening as well!

Halsey just recently sent out a pretty funny tweet about her and G-Eazy!

She posted on Twitter earlier that same day, “I guess I spend a lot of time in Target bc I just suggested going and G visibly shuddered.”

Check out the photos of the couple on their dinner date…
