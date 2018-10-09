Host Tracee Ellis Ross Hits the Red Carpet at American Music Awards 2018!

Tracee Ellis Ross is ready to host the show!

The 45-year-old Black-ish actress, who will be hosting the evening’s ceremony, hit the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tracee Ellis Ross

“TONIGHT ~ @amas are live at 8|7! be in your seats at the top of the show, because i have a dance number!#amas,” she wrote on her Instagram before the show.

Fun fact: Tracee‘s mother, Diana Ross. is a six-time AMA winner. Make sure to watch the show at 8/7c on ABC!

FYI: Tracee is wearing a Pyer Moss suit styled by Karla Welch.