James Gunn Lands New Job After 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Firing: 'Suicide Squad 2' Writer & Possible Director

After being fired by Disney for resurfaced offensive tweets, director James Gunn may have just landed a new job in Hollywood.

Deadline reports that the 52-year-old director has been hired by Warner Bros. to write Suicide Squad 2. He also may direct the second DC Universe film. The first Suicide Squad movie hit theaters in 2016.

James was fired back in July from his job with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. He later received support from the Guardians cast to be rehired.

No official word from Warner Bros. or James Gunn just yet about his possible new gig.