Tue, 09 October 2018 at 1:41 pm

Jenna Fischer Plays Hilarious Hidden Camera Prank on Ellen DeGeneres' Page!

Jenna Fischer Plays Hilarious Hidden Camera Prank on Ellen DeGeneres' Page!

Jenna Fischer stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Tuesday (October 9), to promote Season 2 of her hit family comedy, Splitting Up Together – but before all that, she and Ellen had some fun with a page.

Equipped with a mic in her ear, the 44-year-old actress made her way backstage and stopped in front of the page’s desk as Ellen fed her embarrassing lines to say to the page Michael.

The goal was to get Michael to compliment Jenna as many times as possible. For every compliment Jenna received, Ulta Beauty agreed to donate $1,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Jenna also adorably shares her excitement about an email exchange with her Splitting Up Together co-star Oliver Hudson’s mother, Goldie Hawn – Watch after the cut!


Jenna Fischer Plays Hidden Camera Prank on Warner Bros. Page

Click inside to watch the rest of Jenna Fischer’s appearance on The Ellen Show…


Goldie Hawn Sent an Email That Jenna Fischer Will Never Forget
Photos: Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
