Jennifer Lopez Debuts New Song 'Limitless' at American Music Awards 2018 - Watch!

Jennifer Lopez just dropped her new song!

The 49-year-old entertainer hit the stage at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday night (October 9) to perform her latest song “Limitless.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

Dressed in a sparkling white jumpsuit and matching blazer, Jennifer belted out her new song – which is featured in her upcoming movie Second Act – while being joined on stage by a group of dancers.

Second Act hits theaters on December 14 – check out the trailer here!

Watch Jennifer‘s performance below!

10+ pictures inside of Jennifer Lopez‘s performance…