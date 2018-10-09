Top Stories
2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 10:52 pm

Jennifer Lopez Debuts New Song 'Limitless' at American Music Awards 2018 - Watch!

Jennifer Lopez Debuts New Song 'Limitless' at American Music Awards 2018 - Watch!

Jennifer Lopez just dropped her new song!

The 49-year-old entertainer hit the stage at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday night (October 9) to perform her latest song “Limitless.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

Dressed in a sparkling white jumpsuit and matching blazer, Jennifer belted out her new song – which is featured in her upcoming movie Second Act – while being joined on stage by a group of dancers.

Second Act hits theaters on December 14 – check out the trailer here!

Watch Jennifer‘s performance below!

10+ pictures inside of Jennifer Lopez‘s performance…
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez debuts new song limitless at amas 01
jennifer lopez debuts new song limitless at amas 02
jennifer lopez debuts new song limitless at amas 03
jennifer lopez debuts new song limitless at amas 04
jennifer lopez debuts new song limitless at amas 05
jennifer lopez debuts new song limitless at amas 06
jennifer lopez debuts new song limitless at amas 07
jennifer lopez debuts new song limitless at amas 08
jennifer lopez debuts new song limitless at amas 09
jennifer lopez debuts new song limitless at amas 10
jennifer lopez debuts new song limitless at amas 11
jennifer lopez debuts new song limitless at amas 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 American Music Awards, American Music Awards, Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump says he likes Taylor Swift less after her political post - TMZ
  • Bella Hadid got birthday wishes from boyfriend The Weeknd - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner said yes to everything on The Ellen Show - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Troian Bellisario welcomes baby girl with husband Patrick J. Adams - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx moving into a $56 Million NYC penthouse? - Gossip Cop