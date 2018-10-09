Jennifer Lopez Debuts New Song 'Limitless' at American Music Awards 2018 - Watch!
Jennifer Lopez just dropped her new song!
The 49-year-old entertainer hit the stage at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday night (October 9) to perform her latest song “Limitless.”
Dressed in a sparkling white jumpsuit and matching blazer, Jennifer belted out her new song – which is featured in her upcoming movie Second Act – while being joined on stage by a group of dancers.
Second Act hits theaters on December 14 – check out the trailer here!
Watch Jennifer‘s performance below!
