Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Some Leg at American Music Awards 2018!

Jennifer Lopez strikes a pose on the red carpet as she arrives 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 49-year-old entertainer showed off some major skin in a flowing pink gown and sky-high black heels as she stepped out for the awards show.

Jen is set to debut a new single during her performance tonight!

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Georges Chakra dress.

