2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 8:20 pm

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Some Leg at American Music Awards 2018!

Jennifer Lopez strikes a pose on the red carpet as she arrives 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 49-year-old entertainer showed off some major skin in a flowing pink gown and sky-high black heels as she stepped out for the awards show.

Jen is set to debut a new single during her performance tonight!

Make sure to watch the show at 8/7c on ABC!

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Georges Chakra dress.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 American Music Awards, American Music Awards, Jennifer Lopez

