Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Behati Prinsloo Makes a Big Announcement About Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 2:42 pm

John Goodman on Doing 'The Conners' Without Roseanne Barr: 'She Is Missed'

John Goodman stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night (October 9) and opened up about moving forward with ABC spinoff The Conners after Roseanne was fired from her own reboot after sending out a racist tweet months ago.

“She is missed, definitely,” the 66-year-old actor told Jimmy. “After that many years, it’s like a family. Last year was so miraculous and so unreal that when it went away it was almost like a dream. I thought, ‘Okay, I’ll be a big boy and handle this,’ and I just crashed for a couple of weeks.”

“Last year was so miraculous and so unreal that when it went away it was almost like a dream,” John continued. “She gave up a lot for us to be able to do this show and I can’t thank her enough.”

The Conners premieres on ABC Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC!


Click inside to watch the rest of John Goodman’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


Credit: Randy Holmes; Photos: ABC
Posted to: John Goodman

