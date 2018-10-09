John Goodman on Doing 'The Conners' Without Roseanne Barr: 'She Is Missed'

John Goodman stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night (October 9) and opened up about moving forward with ABC spinoff The Conners after Roseanne was fired from her own reboot after sending out a racist tweet months ago.

“She is missed, definitely,” the 66-year-old actor told Jimmy. “After that many years, it’s like a family. Last year was so miraculous and so unreal that when it went away it was almost like a dream. I thought, ‘Okay, I’ll be a big boy and handle this,’ and I just crashed for a couple of weeks.”

“Last year was so miraculous and so unreal that when it went away it was almost like a dream,” John continued. “She gave up a lot for us to be able to do this show and I can’t thank her enough.”

The Conners premieres on ABC Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC!



