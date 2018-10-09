Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Not Pregnant with Chris Martin's Baby Amid Reports of a Gender Reveal Party

Dakota Johnson Not Pregnant with Chris Martin's Baby Amid Reports of a Gender Reveal Party

Taylor Swift's Political Instagram Post Had Huge Impact on Voter Registration

Taylor Swift's Political Instagram Post Had Huge Impact on Voter Registration

Behati Prinsloo Makes a Big Announcement About Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

Behati Prinsloo Makes a Big Announcement About Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 10:12 am

John Krasinski Admits He Was 'Very Nervous' Directing Wife Emily Blunt in 'A Quiet Place'!

John Krasinski Admits He Was 'Very Nervous' Directing Wife Emily Blunt in 'A Quiet Place'!

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt cuddle up to each other while attending a special BAFTA screening of their hit film A Quiet Place held at The Mayfair Hotel on Monday (October 8) in London, England.

The 38-year-old actor and director and Emily, 35, first movie together was released back in March, and became the No. 1 movie at the box office for three consecutive weeks in the US.

“It was a terrifying prospect at first. I was very nervous about directing her because you want to look confident and be able to impress the person you love with your work,” John recently expressed about working with Emily. “You don’t want to let that person down or make them feel that maybe you’re not as talented as they might have hoped!”

“My life is such a joy, being a father and being able to share my success with Emily and building our family together,” John added.

The upcoming sequel to the 2018 hit movie is set to be released on May 15, 2020!
Just Jared on Facebook
john krasinski admits he was very nervous directing wife emily blunt 01
john krasinski admits he was very nervous directing wife emily blunt 02
john krasinski admits he was very nervous directing wife emily blunt 03
john krasinski admits he was very nervous directing wife emily blunt 04

Credit: David M. Benett; Photos: Getty for Paramount Pictures
Posted to: Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump says he likes Taylor Swift less after her political post - TMZ
  • Bella Hadid got birthday wishes from boyfriend The Weeknd - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner said yes to everything on The Ellen Show - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Troian Bellisario welcomes baby girl with husband Patrick J. Adams - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx moving into a $56 Million NYC penthouse? - Gossip Cop