John Krasinski Admits He Was 'Very Nervous' Directing Wife Emily Blunt in 'A Quiet Place'!

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt cuddle up to each other while attending a special BAFTA screening of their hit film A Quiet Place held at The Mayfair Hotel on Monday (October 8) in London, England.

The 38-year-old actor and director and Emily, 35, first movie together was released back in March, and became the No. 1 movie at the box office for three consecutive weeks in the US.

“It was a terrifying prospect at first. I was very nervous about directing her because you want to look confident and be able to impress the person you love with your work,” John recently expressed about working with Emily. “You don’t want to let that person down or make them feel that maybe you’re not as talented as they might have hoped!”

“My life is such a joy, being a father and being able to share my success with Emily and building our family together,” John added.

The upcoming sequel to the 2018 hit movie is set to be released on May 15, 2020!