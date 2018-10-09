Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Not Pregnant with Chris Martin's Baby Amid Reports of a Gender Reveal Party

Ben Affleck Vacations with Shauna Sexton After Completing Rehab Stay - See the Photos!

Princess Eugenie's Wedding Guest List: Which Celebrities Will Attend This Weekend's Royal Wedding?

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 1:04 am

Julianne Moore Supports Colin Firth at 'The Happy Prince' Screening!

Julianne Moore stepped out to show some support for her friend Colin Firth at a screening of The Happy Prince!

The duo hit the red carpet at the event on Monday night (October 8) at iPic Cinema in New York City.

They were also joined at the screening by Colin‘s co-stars Rupert Everett and Edwin Thomas.

The upcoming film tells the story of the last days in the tragic times of Oscar Wilde.

The Happy Prince hits theaters on October 10th.

FYI: Julianne is wearing a Givenchy dress.
