Dakota Johnson Not Pregnant with Chris Martin's Baby Amid Reports of a Gender Reveal Party

Taylor Swift's Political Instagram Post Had Huge Impact on Voter Registration

Behati Prinsloo Makes a Big Announcement About Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 10:07 am

Kaley Cuoco Reveals What She & Karl Cook Bonded Over When They Met

Kaley Cuoco shows off her fab figure on the cover of Women’s Health magazine’s November 2018 issue.

Here’s what the Big Bang Theory star had to share with the mag…

On meeting her hubby Karl Cook: “We bonded a lot of having the same kind of outlooks on life, insecurities, dating. He comes from a very well-to-do family, so there’s all these [preconceived ideas] of being spoiled, and blah, blah, blah. And he’s just the opposite.”

On Karl not really knowing about her career: “It was great because he never kissed my ass at all, and he never cared about any of that. He loved that I loved horses. It became a big talking point for us.”

On being financially independent: “I like knowing that I’m [financially] set, because I’ve taken it upon myself to do that. I like to tell my friends, ‘Always make sure you have your life going, and that you’re number one, so that anyone who comes into it – husband, or boyfriend, or girlfriend, however you roll – that’s just an added bonus to whatever you’re creating.’ I don’t need Karl for anything. If Karl left me tomorrow, I’d be fine. And he knows that, and he would be fine too.”

For more from Kaley, visit WomensHealth.com.
