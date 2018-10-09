Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Not Pregnant with Chris Martin's Baby Amid Reports of a Gender Reveal Party

Dakota Johnson Not Pregnant with Chris Martin's Baby Amid Reports of a Gender Reveal Party

Ben Affleck Vacations with Shauna Sexton After Completing Rehab Stay - See the Photos!

Ben Affleck Vacations with Shauna Sexton After Completing Rehab Stay - See the Photos!

Princess Eugenie's Wedding Guest List: Which Celebrities Will Attend This Weekend's Royal Wedding?

Princess Eugenie's Wedding Guest List: Which Celebrities Will Attend This Weekend's Royal Wedding?

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 8:23 am

Kate Middleton & Prince William Make First Appearance Together After Her Maternity Leave

Kate Middleton & Prince William Make First Appearance Together After Her Maternity Leave

The Duke and Duchess of CambridgePrince William and Kate Middleton – attend the first-ever Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit at London County Hall on Tuesday (October 9) in London, England.

The summit which is being co-hosted by the UK Government and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

This is the first official visit that the Duke and Duchess have made together after the Duchess‘ return from maternity leave! The couple welcomed their son, Prince Louis, on April 23.

The Duchess made her first official appearance back from maternity leave last week.

FYI: Duchess Kate is wearing Emilia Wickstead.
Just Jared on Facebook
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 01
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 02
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 03
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 04
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 05
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 06
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 07
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 08
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 09
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 10
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 11
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 12
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 13
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 14
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 15
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 16
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 17
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 18
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 19
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 20
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 21
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 22
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 23
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 24
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 25
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 26
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 27
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 28
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 29
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 30
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 31
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 32
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 33
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 34
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 35
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 36
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 37
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 38
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 39
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 40
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 41
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 42
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 43
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 44
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 45
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 46
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 47
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 48
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 49
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 50
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 51
kate middleton prince william appearance maternity leave 52

Photos: Wenn, Getty
Posted to: Kate Middleton, Prince William

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump says he likes Taylor Swift less after her political post - TMZ
  • Bella Hadid got birthday wishes from boyfriend The Weeknd - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner said yes to everything on The Ellen Show - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Troian Bellisario welcomes baby girl with husband Patrick J. Adams - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx moving into a $56 Million NYC penthouse? - Gossip Cop