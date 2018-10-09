Kate Middleton & Prince William Make First Appearance Together After Her Maternity Leave

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – Prince William and Kate Middleton – attend the first-ever Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit at London County Hall on Tuesday (October 9) in London, England.

The summit which is being co-hosted by the UK Government and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

This is the first official visit that the Duke and Duchess have made together after the Duchess‘ return from maternity leave! The couple welcomed their son, Prince Louis, on April 23.

The Duchess made her first official appearance back from maternity leave last week.

FYI: Duchess Kate is wearing Emilia Wickstead.