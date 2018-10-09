Top Stories
Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Behati Prinsloo Makes a Big Announcement About Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 7:09 pm

Kelsea Ballerini Wears Daring Dress at American Music Awards 2018

Kelsea Ballerini Wears Daring Dress at American Music Awards 2018

Kelsea Ballerini brightens up the red carpet in a black and yellow look at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The “Legends” songstress is up for the Favorite Female Country Artist award.

She’ll be up against Maren Morris and Carrie Underwood for the honor.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kelsea Ballerini

The host of this year’s show is Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross, whose mom Diana Ross is a six-time AMA winner. Make sure to watch the show at 8/7c on ABC!

FYI: Kelsea wore a Nicolas Jebran dress, Kai Linz jewels and Christian Louboutin heels

Check out 10+ pictures inside of Kelsea Ballerini
kelsea ballerini geo dress 2018 amas 01
kelsea ballerini geo dress 2018 amas 02
kelsea ballerini geo dress 2018 amas 03
kelsea ballerini geo dress 2018 amas 04
kelsea ballerini geo dress 2018 amas 05
kelsea ballerini geo dress 2018 amas 06
kelsea ballerini geo dress 2018 amas 07
kelsea ballerini geo dress 2018 amas 08
kelsea ballerini geo dress 2018 amas 09
kelsea ballerini geo dress 2018 amas 10
kelsea ballerini geo dress 2018 amas 11
kelsea ballerini geo dress 2018 amas 12

