Kelsea Ballerini Wears Daring Dress at American Music Awards 2018

Kelsea Ballerini brightens up the red carpet in a black and yellow look at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The “Legends” songstress is up for the Favorite Female Country Artist award.

She’ll be up against Maren Morris and Carrie Underwood for the honor.

The host of this year’s show is Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross, whose mom Diana Ross is a six-time AMA winner. Make sure to watch the show at 8/7c on ABC!

FYI: Kelsea wore a Nicolas Jebran dress, Kai Linz jewels and Christian Louboutin heels

