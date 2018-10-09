Khalid Poses in Pink at American Music Awards 2018!

Khalid is looking sharp!

The 20-year-old American Teen singer-songwriter stepped out on the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

He’ll be hitting the stage alongside Benny Blanco and Halsey to perform “Eastside.” He’s also nominated for New Artist of the Year, as well as Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist, Favorite Soul/R&B Album and Favorite Soul/R&B Song.

The host of this year’s show is Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross, whose mom Diana Ross is a six-time AMA winner. Make sure to watch the show at 8/7c on ABC!