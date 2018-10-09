Lady Gaga Looks Stunning at 'A Star Is Born' Press Conference

Lady Gaga looked wonderful in white while stepping out for A Star Is Born press conference.

The 32-year-old singer and actress posed for photos at the event last month held in Toronto, Canada.

Gaga, who looked stunning in a white, one shoulder dress, was also joined at the event by her co-star and director Bradley Cooper.

Since the press conference took place, the film has earned $44.255 million in North America and $57 million worldwide.

The film has also released a soundtrack including all the songs from A Star Is Born. You can stream it here!