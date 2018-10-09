Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla Sign Couple Up for American Music Awards 2018!

Top Stories
Tue, 09 October 2018 at 7:36 pm

Lauren Jauregui holds hands with boyfriend Ty Dolla Sign as they arrive at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9)

The 22-year-old singer looked chic in a flowing purple gown while the 33-year-old rapper kept things cool in an all black outfit as they stepped out for the event.

