Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla Sign Couple Up for American Music Awards 2018!

Lauren Jauregui holds hands with boyfriend Ty Dolla Sign as they arrive at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9)

The 22-year-old singer looked chic in a flowing purple gown while the 33-year-old rapper kept things cool in an all black outfit as they stepped out for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lauren Jauregui

Make sure to watch the show at 8/7c on ABC!

You can check out the full list of nominees here.

10+ pictures inside of the couple stepping out for the show…