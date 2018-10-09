Top Stories
Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Taylor Swift's Political Instagram Post Had Huge Impact on Voter Registration

Behati Prinsloo Makes a Big Announcement About Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 1:05 pm

LeAnn Rimes Gets Support from Husband Eddie Cibrian at Opry Salute to Ray Charles!

LeAnn Rimes strikes a pose on the red carpet while attending An Opry Salute to Ray Charles at The Grand Ole Opry on Monday (October 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

The 36-year-old was accompanied at the event by her husband Eddie Cibrian, as well as her fellow performers Charlie Wilson, Boyz II Men, Cam, Brett Eldredge, Leela James, Jessie Key, Ronnie Milsap, Lukas Nelson, Allen Stone, Travis Tritt and Chris Young.

The Grand Ole Opry, in association with the Ray Charles Foundation, celebrated the songs of Ray Charles and the influence this revolutionary artist had on country music.

The event was taped for a TV special that will premiere in February 2019 on public television stations nationwide!
Credit: Frederick Breedon IV, Anna Webber; Photos: Getty
