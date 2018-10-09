LeAnn Rimes Gets Support from Husband Eddie Cibrian at Opry Salute to Ray Charles!

LeAnn Rimes strikes a pose on the red carpet while attending An Opry Salute to Ray Charles at The Grand Ole Opry on Monday (October 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

The 36-year-old was accompanied at the event by her husband Eddie Cibrian, as well as her fellow performers Charlie Wilson, Boyz II Men, Cam, Brett Eldredge, Leela James, Jessie Key, Ronnie Milsap, Lukas Nelson, Allen Stone, Travis Tritt and Chris Young.

The Grand Ole Opry, in association with the Ray Charles Foundation, celebrated the songs of Ray Charles and the influence this revolutionary artist had on country music.

The event was taped for a TV special that will premiere in February 2019 on public television stations nationwide!