Lil Dicky & Benny Blanco Do a Prom Pose on AMAs Red Carpet!

Lil Dicky wraps his arms around music producer Benny Blanco while posing for prom-style photos on the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Benny will be performing his song “Eastside” at the show alongside featured vocalists Halsey and Khalid.

Dicky recently announced that he had to cancel his Life Lessons tour because of the amount of work he has on his slate with finishing his album and production on his TV show.

