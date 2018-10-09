Lili Reinhart Reveals How Fame Has Affected Her Life

Lili Reinhart is on the cover of Teen Vogue‘s October 2018 issue.

Here’s what the 22-year-old Riverdale star had to share with the mag:

On deciding to finish high school online so she could audition: “I didn’t want to do anything else. It’s not just a hobby. It’s what I want to do forever as a career. There was no Plan B. That was it. I needed to do that because my anxiety wouldn’t let me do anything else.”

On how fame has affected her life: “I wish I had been able to see Europe before being recognizable because our show is so popular there. I was not able to enjoy Paris because of [the photographers], and I really wish I had just gone and done my own thing, explored museums, but I couldn’t. It was too overwhelming.”

On deciding what to post on social media: “It’s very much a constant balance of what do I share? What do I not share? I want to be authentic, but I also don’t want to give everyone parts of myself that they don’t need to know about. I’m mostly just trying to show the goofy and happy side of myself. Even if I’m feeling sad, I try to keep everything positive.”

