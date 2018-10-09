Top Stories
2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 8:12 pm

Macaulay Culkin Attends the American Music Awards 2018!

Macaulay Culkin Attends the American Music Awards 2018!

Macaulay Culkin flashes a peace sign while walking the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old Home Alone actor is one of the presenters at the show this year!

Macaulay took to Twitter while walking the carpet and said, “Red carpet at these wacky #AMAs.”

Earlier in the day he tweeted, “Oh damn. TONIGHT is the night! I’m presenting at the @AMAs, 8/7c on ABC. I should probably get a suit or something.” Looks like he found the suit!
Photos: Getty
