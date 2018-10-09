'Making a Murderer' Season 2 Trailer Debuts, Puts Steven Avery's Case in the Spotlight Once Again (Video)

Making a Murderer Part 2 is debuting later this month on Netflix, and the official, full-length trailer has just debuted online.

The show will follow Steven Avery, who was convicted of her murder as he tries to get his conviction overturned. The show will also follow his co-defendent and nephew Brendan Dassey.

The second season will provide an “in-depth look at the high-stakes postconviction process, exploring the emotional toll the process takes on all involved.”

The first season is currently available to watch on Netflix in its entirety. Tune in for the new season on October 19!

Watch the new trailer below…