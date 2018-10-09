Mark Ruffalo's Answer to 'Avengers 4' Title Question Is Very Topical!

Mark Ruffalo is well known for accidentally spoiling the Avengers movies for fans, and now, one fan tried to bait him into revealing the title for Avengers 4.

It all started when the fan wrote to Mark, “Sir, please reveal the Avengers 4 title officially…”

Mark did not take the bait, but instead chose to send a great message as we approach the midterm elections next month.

Mark tweeted in reply, “It’s Avengers 4: Register to Vote.”

Be sure to register to vote if you’re not already, as deadlines are coming and going ahead of next month’s elections! And if you missed it…the Avengers 4 title apparently leaked months ago!