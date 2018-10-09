Top Stories
Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Behati Prinsloo Makes a Big Announcement About Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

Behati Prinsloo Makes a Big Announcement About Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 3:40 pm

Mark Ruffalo's Answer to 'Avengers 4' Title Question Is Very Topical!

Mark Ruffalo's Answer to 'Avengers 4' Title Question Is Very Topical!

Mark Ruffalo is well known for accidentally spoiling the Avengers movies for fans, and now, one fan tried to bait him into revealing the title for Avengers 4.

It all started when the fan wrote to Mark, “Sir, please reveal the Avengers 4 title officially…”

Mark did not take the bait, but instead chose to send a great message as we approach the midterm elections next month.

Mark tweeted in reply, “It’s Avengers 4: Register to Vote.”

Be sure to register to vote if you’re not already, as deadlines are coming and going ahead of next month’s elections! And if you missed it…the Avengers 4 title apparently leaked months ago!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Avengers, Mark Ruffalo

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump says he likes Taylor Swift less after her political post - TMZ
  • Bella Hadid got birthday wishes from boyfriend The Weeknd - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner said yes to everything on The Ellen Show - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Troian Bellisario welcomes baby girl with husband Patrick J. Adams - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx moving into a $56 Million NYC penthouse? - Gossip Cop