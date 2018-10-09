Top Stories
Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Behati Prinsloo Makes a Big Announcement About Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

Behati Prinsloo Makes a Big Announcement About Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 5:49 pm

Met Gala 2019 Theme & Celeb Co-Chairs Announced: Lady Gaga & More!

Met Gala 2019 Theme & Celeb Co-Chairs Announced: Lady Gaga & More!

The 2019 Met Gala is happening next year on May 6 and the event’s theme and celebrity co-chairs have been announced!

The co-chairs will be Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Serena Williams, Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute’s Spring 2019 exhibition will be “Camp: Notes on Fashion” and it was framed around Susan Sontag‘s 1964 essay “Notes on ‘Camp.’”

Sontag argued that camp is the “love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration … style at the expense of content … the triumph of the epicene style.”

Andrew Bolton, the curator of the Costume Institue, told Vogue that camp “has become increasingly more mainstream in its pluralities—political camp, queer camp, Pop camp, the conflation of high and low, the idea that there is no such thing as originality.”

This will mark Gaga‘s third time at the Met Gala and Serena‘s fourth. Harry has yet to attend the big event!

Click through the gallery for Gaga, Serena, and Alessandro’s previous Met Gala looks…

Just Jared on Facebook
lady gaga serena williams met gala 01
lady gaga serena williams met gala 02
lady gaga serena williams met gala 03
lady gaga serena williams met gala 04
lady gaga serena williams met gala 05
lady gaga serena williams met gala 06
lady gaga serena williams met gala 07
lady gaga serena williams met gala 08
lady gaga serena williams met gala 09
lady gaga serena williams met gala 10
lady gaga serena williams met gala 11
lady gaga serena williams met gala 12
lady gaga serena williams met gala 13
lady gaga serena williams met gala 14
lady gaga serena williams met gala 15
lady gaga serena williams met gala 16

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 Met Gala, Alessandro Michele, Anna Wintour, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Met Gala, Serena Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump says he likes Taylor Swift less after her political post - TMZ
  • Bella Hadid got birthday wishes from boyfriend The Weeknd - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner said yes to everything on The Ellen Show - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Troian Bellisario welcomes baby girl with husband Patrick J. Adams - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx moving into a $56 Million NYC penthouse? - Gossip Cop