Met Gala 2019 Theme & Celeb Co-Chairs Announced: Lady Gaga & More!

The 2019 Met Gala is happening next year on May 6 and the event’s theme and celebrity co-chairs have been announced!

The co-chairs will be Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Serena Williams, Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute’s Spring 2019 exhibition will be “Camp: Notes on Fashion” and it was framed around Susan Sontag‘s 1964 essay “Notes on ‘Camp.’”

Sontag argued that camp is the “love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration … style at the expense of content … the triumph of the epicene style.”

Andrew Bolton, the curator of the Costume Institue, told Vogue that camp “has become increasingly more mainstream in its pluralities—political camp, queer camp, Pop camp, the conflation of high and low, the idea that there is no such thing as originality.”

This will mark Gaga‘s third time at the Met Gala and Serena‘s fourth. Harry has yet to attend the big event!

