NCT 127 Hit the Red Carpet at American Music Awards 2018!

NCT 127 are looking so handsome on the red carpet!

The Korean pop boy band walked the carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The group’s studio album, Regular-Irregular, is set to drop on Friday (October 12), and includes the English language version of their new song “Regular.”

The host of this year’s show is Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross, whose mom Diana Ross is a six-time AMA winner. Make sure to watch the show at 8/7c on ABC!