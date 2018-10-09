Top Stories
2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 7:41 pm

NCT 127 Hit the Red Carpet at American Music Awards 2018!

NCT 127 Hit the Red Carpet at American Music Awards 2018!

NCT 127 are looking so handsome on the red carpet!

The Korean pop boy band walked the carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of NCT 127

The group’s studio album, Regular-Irregular, is set to drop on Friday (October 12), and includes the English language version of their new song “Regular.”

The host of this year’s show is Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross, whose mom Diana Ross is a six-time AMA winner. Make sure to watch the show at 8/7c on ABC!
Just Jared on Facebook
nct 127 american music awards 2018 01
nct 127 american music awards 2018 02
nct 127 american music awards 2018 03
nct 127 american music awards 2018 04
nct 127 american music awards 2018 05

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2018 American Music Awards, American Music Awards, NCT 127

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump says he likes Taylor Swift less after her political post - TMZ
  • Bella Hadid got birthday wishes from boyfriend The Weeknd - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner said yes to everything on The Ellen Show - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Troian Bellisario welcomes baby girl with husband Patrick J. Adams - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx moving into a $56 Million NYC penthouse? - Gossip Cop