Oprah Winfrey Opens Up About Recent Health Scare

Oprah Winfrey recently had a health scare in which she was prepared for the worst, though thankfully she was perfectly okay.

The legendary talk show host opened up about what happened in an essay posted to OprahMag.com.

Oprah says she suddenly had a soreness in her neck on an ordinary Friday morning and noticed it swelling up very quickly. She scheduled an emergency appointment with her doctor and found out that her salivary glands were blocked. Her doctor prescribed an easy remedy of drinking water and sucking on lemons.

“I couldn’t believe it. I’d worked myself up to a blood pressure reading of 150/80 thinking about how I was going to rearrange my life to deal with whatever this was,” Oprah said. Another doctor gave her the same diagnosis.

“I was grateful. Not just because things weren’t worse, but for the simple awareness that a tiny salivary gland can get clogged with mucus or crystallized-calcium stones and disrupt your whole system,” she wrote. “Our bodies are amazing. And too often we are not grateful for their perfect functioning, balancing bacteria and enzymes, managing blood flow, thrumming the sinus rhythm beat, beat, beat of our hearts day in, day out. As they say, you don’t appreciate your health until you no longer have it.”

