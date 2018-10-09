Post Malone & Ty Dolla Sign Perform 'Psycho' at American Music Awards 2018 - Watch Now!

Post Malone is joined on stage by Ty Dolla Sign for a super hot performance!

The 23-year-old rapper and the 33-year-old rocked out on stage with a medley of their hit song “Psycho” and “Better Now” during the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Post Malone

Posty is nominated for six awards tonight including Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Favorite Male Artist — Pop/Rock (which he won!), Favorite Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop, Favorite Album — Rap/Hip-Hop,and Favorite Song — Rap/Hip-Hop.

Watch their performance below!

10+ pictures inside of the guys on stage…