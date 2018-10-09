Top Stories
2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 10:25 pm

Post Malone & Ty Dolla Sign Perform 'Psycho' at American Music Awards 2018 - Watch Now!

Post Malone is joined on stage by Ty Dolla Sign for a super hot performance!

The 23-year-old rapper and the 33-year-old rocked out on stage with a medley of their hit song “Psycho” and “Better Now” during the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Posty is nominated for six awards tonight including Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Favorite Male Artist — Pop/Rock (which he won!), Favorite Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop, Favorite Album — Rap/Hip-Hop,and Favorite Song — Rap/Hip-Hop.

Watch their performance below!

