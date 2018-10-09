Post Malone Wins Favorite Male Pop/Rock Artist at American Music Awards 2018!

Top Stories
Tue, 09 October 2018

Post Malone is a winner!

The 23-year-old “Rockstar” superstar accepted the award for Favorite Male Pop/Rock Artist from Macauley Culkin during the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Post is also nominated for Collaboration of the Year and Artist of the Year, as well as Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Song and Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album. He’ll also perform “Psycho” with Ty Dolla $ign.

The host of this year’s show is Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross, whose mom Diana Ross is a six-time AMA winner.

