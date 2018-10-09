Pregnant Carrie Underwood Glows at American Music Awards 2018!

Carrie Underwood looks stunning on the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Carrie, who is expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher, will be performing “Spinning Bottles” during the ceremony. She is also nominated for Favorite Country Female Artist.

The host of this year’s show is Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross, whose mom Diana Ross is a six-time AMA winner. Make sure to watch the show at 8/7c on ABC!