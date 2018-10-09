Top Stories
2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 11:25 pm

Pregnant Carrie Underwood Performs 'Spinning Bottles' at American Music Awards 2018 - Watch!

Pregnant Carrie Underwood Performs 'Spinning Bottles' at American Music Awards 2018 - Watch!

Carrie Underwood wows the crowd with her performance at the 2018 American Music Awards that was just perfect on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old country star dressed her cute baby bump in a burgundy dress as she performed her latest single “Spinning Bottle” – off of her new album Cry Pretty – on stage surrounded by spinning bottles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carrie Underwood

Also during the show, Carrie took home the award for Country Female Artist for the fourth year in a row!

Watch Carrie‘s performance below!

10+ pictures inside of Carrie Underwood on stage…
Just Jared on Facebook
pregnant carrie underwood performs spinning bottles america music awards 01
pregnant carrie underwood performs spinning bottles america music awards 02
pregnant carrie underwood performs spinning bottles america music awards 03
pregnant carrie underwood performs spinning bottles america music awards 04
pregnant carrie underwood performs spinning bottles america music awards 05
pregnant carrie underwood performs spinning bottles america music awards 06
pregnant carrie underwood performs spinning bottles america music awards 07
pregnant carrie underwood performs spinning bottles america music awards 08
pregnant carrie underwood performs spinning bottles america music awards 09
pregnant carrie underwood performs spinning bottles america music awards 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 American Music Awards, American Music Awards, Carrie Underwood, Pregnant Celebrities, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump says he likes Taylor Swift less after her political post - TMZ
  • Bella Hadid got birthday wishes from boyfriend The Weeknd - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner said yes to everything on The Ellen Show - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Troian Bellisario welcomes baby girl with husband Patrick J. Adams - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx moving into a $56 Million NYC penthouse? - Gossip Cop