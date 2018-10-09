Pregnant Carrie Underwood Performs 'Spinning Bottles' at American Music Awards 2018 - Watch!

Carrie Underwood wows the crowd with her performance at the 2018 American Music Awards that was just perfect on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old country star dressed her cute baby bump in a burgundy dress as she performed her latest single “Spinning Bottle” – off of her new album Cry Pretty – on stage surrounded by spinning bottles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carrie Underwood

Also during the show, Carrie took home the award for Country Female Artist for the fourth year in a row!

Watch Carrie‘s performance below!

10+ pictures inside of Carrie Underwood on stage…