Rami Malek & 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Co-Stars Bring Their Style A-Game to AMAs 2018!

Rami Malek walks the red carpet in a plaid suit at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old actor was joined at the event by his Bohemian Rhapsody co-stars Gwilym Lee and Joseph Mazzello.

The guys are starring in the upcoming movie about the band Queen. A tribute to the group will be performed at the AMAs by Panic! at the Disco.

FYI: Rami is wearing Givenchy.

