Tue, 09 October 2018 at 9:04 pm
Rita Ora Hits the Red Carpet at American Music Awards 2018!
Rita Ora strikes a pose on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
The 27-year-old singer and actress stepped out in a black gown covered in a black floral-print for the awards show.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rita Ora
Rita is set to hit the stage to present tonight.
Check out all of the nominees here!
FYI: Rita is wearing a Giambattista Valli gown and Sophia Webster heels.
10+ pictures inside of Rita Ora at the awards show…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: 2018 American Music Awards, American Music Awards, Rita Ora
Sponsored Links by ZergNet