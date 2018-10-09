Top Stories
2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 9:04 pm

Rita Ora Hits the Red Carpet at American Music Awards 2018!

Rita Ora strikes a pose on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old singer and actress stepped out in a black gown covered in a black floral-print for the awards show.

Rita is set to hit the stage to present tonight.

FYI: Rita is wearing a Giambattista Valli gown and Sophia Webster heels.

rita ora hits the red carpet at american music awards 01
rita ora hits the red carpet at american music awards 02
rita ora hits the red carpet at american music awards 03
rita ora hits the red carpet at american music awards 04
rita ora hits the red carpet at american music awards 05
rita ora hits the red carpet at american music awards 06
rita ora hits the red carpet at american music awards 07
rita ora hits the red carpet at american music awards 08
rita ora hits the red carpet at american music awards 09
rita ora hits the red carpet at american music awards 10

