Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees 2019 - See the 15 Nominated Artists!

On Tuesday (October 9), the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced their 15 nominations for the big honor!

The ceremony is set to take place on March 29, 2019 in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center.

First time nominees this year include Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Devo, Roxy Music, John Prine and Todd Rundgren. There are some nominees that have been around through multiple cycles as well, including four-time nominee LL Cool J.

Voting for the nominees will go through December 9.

Click inside to see the full list of nominees this year…

Def Leppard

Devo

Janet Jackson

John Prine

Kraftwerk

LL Cool J

MC5

Radiohead

Rage Against the Machine

Roxy Music

Stevie Nicks

the Cure

Todd Rundgren

Rufus & Chaka Khan

the Zombies