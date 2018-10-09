Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees 2019 - See the 15 Nominated Artists!
On Tuesday (October 9), the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced their 15 nominations for the big honor!
The ceremony is set to take place on March 29, 2019 in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center.
First time nominees this year include Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Devo, Roxy Music, John Prine and Todd Rundgren. There are some nominees that have been around through multiple cycles as well, including four-time nominee LL Cool J.
Voting for the nominees will go through December 9.
Click inside to see the full list of nominees this year…
Def Leppard
Devo
Janet Jackson
John Prine
Kraftwerk
LL Cool J
MC5
Radiohead
Rage Against the Machine
Roxy Music
Stevie Nicks
the Cure
Todd Rundgren
Rufus & Chaka Khan
the Zombies