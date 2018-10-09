Ruby Rose as Batwoman - First Look Photo!

Here’s your first look at Ruby Rose as Batwoman for The CW’s big crossover event!

The crossover event involves three of The CW’s superhero shows including Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl. It starts filming today, and fans will be able to watch the first night of the three night event on December 9. The remaining parts will air on December 10 and then December 11.

Ruby was first announced to play Batwoman back in August and she spoke about the huge honor in an interview shortly after.

See the photo below, which Ruby posted on her Instagram account.