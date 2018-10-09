Samira Wiley Was Outed By an 'Orange is the New Black' Cast Member

Samira Wiley gave an interview and revealed that she wasn’t out during the first season of Orange Is the New Black and was publicly outed as gay by one of her co-stars.

“First season [of OITNB] I wasn’t out at all,” Samira said on WNYC’s Nancy podcast this week. “Someone from my cast actually, doing an interview they were talking about out gay actors in the cast… and they mentioned my name and I saw it in print, and I cried. I cried a lot.”

“I tried to get it taken down, I had a journey you guys,” she continued. “That’s something somebody took from me. Everyone’s journey is their own. You should be able to come out on your own terms.”

Samira did not name who outed her. Samira has since left the show and she recently won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her work on The Handmaid’s Tale.