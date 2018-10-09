Sarah Paulson Supports 'The Haunting Of Hill House' Cast at Season 1 Premiere!

Top Stories
Tue, 09 October 2018 at 11:58 am

Sarah Paulson strikes a pose on the red carpet while attending the season one premiere of Netflix’s The Haunting Of Hill House held at ArcLight Hollywood on Monday evening (October 8) in Hollywood.

The 43-year-old actress stepped out to support the stars of the show Carla Guginom, Michiel Huisman, Elizabeth Reaser, Victoria Pedretti, Lulu Wilson, Kate Siegel, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Samantha Sloyan, Mckenna Grace, Anthony Ruivivar, Paxton Singleton and Annabeth Gish.

Also in attendance to show their support was Lulu‘s Ouija: Origin of Evil co-star Annalise Basso.

The series is a modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson‘s iconic novel, The Haunting of Hill House explores a group of siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, and forced back together in the face of tragedy, the family must finally confront the ghosts of their past — some of which still lurk in their minds while others may actually be stalking the shadows of Hill House – Watch the trailer here!

FYI: Carla is wearing a Safiyaa dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and clutch, and Neil Lane jewelry. Michiel is wearing a BOSS suit. Elizabeth is wearing Irene Neuwirth jewelry.
