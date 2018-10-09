Top Stories
2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Tue, 09 October 2018

Shawn Mendes Looks Handsome at American Music Awards 2018!

Shawn Mendes is looking so sharp!

The 20-year-old “In My Blood” singer-songwriter hit the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Shawn will be performing his Zedd remix of “Lost In Japan” during the evening’s ceremony. He’s also up for Favorite Social Artist and Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist.

The host of this year’s show is Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross, whose mom Diana Ross is a six-time AMA winner. Make sure to watch the show at 8/7c on ABC!

FYI: Shawn is wearing Saint Laurent.
