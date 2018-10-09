Shawn Mendes Looks Handsome at American Music Awards 2018!

Shawn Mendes is looking so sharp!

The 20-year-old “In My Blood” singer-songwriter hit the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Shawn will be performing his Zedd remix of “Lost In Japan” during the evening’s ceremony. He’s also up for Favorite Social Artist and Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist.

The host of this year’s show is Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross, whose mom Diana Ross is a six-time AMA winner. Make sure to watch the show at 8/7c on ABC!

FYI: Shawn is wearing Saint Laurent.