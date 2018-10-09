Taylor Swift Opens AMAs 2018 with 'I Did Something Bad' (Video)

Taylor Swift hits the stage to perform her song “I Did Something Bad” at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old singer opened the show with her performance, marking the first time she performed at an awards show in three years!

Taylor is also nominated for four awards tonight – Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock, and Favorite Album – Pop/Rock for reputation.

