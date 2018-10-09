Taylor Swift Sets an AMAs Record, Urges Fans to Vote While Accepting Artist of the Year!

Taylor Swift has broken an impressive record at the AMAs – she has the most wins for a female artist!

The 28-year-old singer broke the record after winning the award for Artist of the Year at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Taylor also won Tour of the Year, Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock, and Favorite Album – Pop/Rock for reputation during the evening. She now has 23 wins, breaking the previous record set by the late Whitney Houston with 21 wins.

During the Artist of the Year speech, Taylor concluded by saying, “I just wanted to make a mention of the fact that this award and every single award given out tonight were voted on by the people, and you know what else is voted on by the people, is the midterm elections on November 6. Get out and vote. I love you guys.”

The award was presented to Taylor by Lenny Kravitz.