Tue, 09 October 2018 at 6:17 pm

Taylor Swift Shines Like a Disco Ball on American Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet!

Taylor Swift Shines Like a Disco Ball on American Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet!

Taylor Swift is shining like a disco ball while walking the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old singer is opening the show this year with a performance of her song “I Did Something Bad.” This marks the first time she’s performing the song on TV!

Taylor is also nominated for four awards – Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock, and Favorite Album – Pop/Rock for reputation.

FYI: Taylor is wearing a Balmain dress and boots, Ofira Jewels earrings and rings, and Lorraine Schwartz rings.

10+ pictures inside of Taylor Swift on the red carpet…

