2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 10:23 pm

Taylor Swift Teases 'The Next Chapter' at AMAs 2018 (Video)

Taylor Swift is still in the middle of her reputation Stadium Tour, but she’s already thinking about “the next chapter” in her music career!

The 28-year-old singer made the mention while accepting an award at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

“This is actually the first time I ever wrote an album based on the title first. I’d never come up with a title before,” Taylor said while accepting Favorite Album – Pop/Rock for reputation.

“I always look at albums as chapters in my life and to the fans, I’m so happy that you like this one,” Taylor said. “But I have to be really honest with you about something. I’m even more excited about the next chapter.”

Taylor also won the award for Tour of the Year earlier in the night and she performed “I Did Something Bad” to open the show.
Photos: Getty
